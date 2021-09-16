WEST BEND
Gordon Thomas Sailer
March 7, 1933 - Sept. 12, 2021
Gordon Thomas Sailer, age 88, of West Bend passed away on Sunday morning, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Gordon was born in Wisconsin on March 7, 1933, the son of Conrad and Clara (Mertens) Sailer. Gordon served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. On June 11, 1955, Gordon married Enid Carpenter. Gordon was an industrial engineer building engines for the U.S. military.
Gordon is survived by his three children, Dan (Deb) Sailer of Lake Tomahawk, Greg (Sharon) Sailer of Fargo, N.D., and Victoria Sailer of Utah; five siblings, Florence Mueller, Winifred Glashof, Doris Harter, James Sailer and Glen (Ada) Sailer; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Enid, in 2018; one son, Mitchell, in 1983; and one great-grandson, Logan.
Visitation will be held at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 629 Cedar St., West Bend, WI 53095 on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Graveside military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force at 2 p.m. on Friday at the North Rushford Cemetery in the Town of Omro.
Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Homes in Oshkosh are assisting Gordon’s family with the arrangements. For more information, call 920-235-1170.