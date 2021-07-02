WEST BEND
Grace A. Kusick
Grace A. Kusick (nee Zellmer) of West Bend peacefully passed away and was reunited with her husband on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home.
She was born to the late William and Josephine (nee Slabosheski) Zellmer in Princeton. She attended St. John the Baptist and Montello High School where she was drum majorette.
On May 12, 1956, she was united in marriage to Thomas Kusick. In their first year together, they lived on the Kusick family farm. Following that, they moved to West Bend, where they raised their family. In their later years, they owned and operated The Cachet Club in downtown West Bend.
Those Grace leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two children, Pamela (Joe) Heller and Kip (Deb) Kusick; four grandchildren, Chelsea Heller, Breanna Heller, Maddie Kusick, and Carley Kusick; three great-grandchildren, Kylie, Caliya, and Ava; sister-in-law, Diane Zellmer; nephew, Will Zellmer; niece, Nadine (Jim) Espeth; special friends, Don and Lori Marx; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Kusick; son, Todd Kusick; and brother, Robert Zellmer.
A private family service in remembrance of Grace will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Grace’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society (P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK, 73123) for pancreatic cancer research.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Grace’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI, 53095.