GERMANTOWN
Grace L. Kletti
Jan. 13, 1933 - Oct. 11, 2021
Grace L. Kletti (nee Clausing), 88, of Germantown entered Eternal Life on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Ellen’s Home in Germantown.
Grace was born on January 13, 1933, to the late Walter and Ella (nee Brandt) Clausing in the Town of Cedarburg. On May 15, 1954, she was united in marriage to Donald Kletti at Grace Lutheran Church in Thiensville, where she was a member for many years and an active choir member. She worked for Gilbert Shoe Company in Thiensville, Gimbels in Milwaukee, and F.W. Woolworth Central Accounting Office in Milwaukee. Grace liked quilting, sewing, baking, gardening and golfing. In 1998, Grace and Donald moved to the Cedar Campus in West Bend and became members at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Slinger. Grace had a kind heart and tender spirit, and she was very proud of her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Grace leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Kathryn (David) Knepprath, Daniel (Karen) Kletti, and Sharon (Donald) Maegli; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Robert) Wojdyla, Kevin Kletti, and Monica (Kevin) Curtis; five great-grandchildren, Bruce Curtis, Madeline Curtis, Lannon Martin, Lindsay Richison, and Sage Wojdyla; two great-great-grandchildren, Emma and Ella Richison; two brothers-in-law, Alan (Betty) Kletti and Walter (Mary) Kletti; and one sister-in-law, Jeanne (Curtis) Forester.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald; her sister, Bernice (Howard) Grasse; and sister-in-law Carol (Harold) Hilgenberg.
A funeral service in remembrance of Grace will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4860 Arthur Road, Slinger, WI 53086, with Pastor Larry Harpster officiating. Entombment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
Grace’s family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. The family requests attendees wear masks
Memorials to Cedar Community in West Bend, St. Luke Lutheran Church in Slinger, or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) in Grace’s name are appreciated by the family.
Grace’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Ellen’s Home in Germantown and Horizon Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Grace's arrangements.
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.