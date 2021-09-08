HARTFORD
Gregory A. Plautz
May 14, 1967 - Aug. 17, 2021
Gregory “Greg” A. Plautz of Hartford passed away at the age of 54 years on Aug. 17, 2021, at the Aurora Grafton Hospital in presence of his family. He was born on May 14, 1967, son of Walter and Elaine (nee Fellers) Plautz. Greg was never married and had no children. He had a great love of gardening as well as raising Springer Spaniels, chickens and cats. Greg loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He often mentioned his desire to travel to Alaska and other outdoor wildernesses. He was well known for his sense of humor, his kindness and willingness to help others. Family was important to him so he kept in touch with as many people as he could manage. His close friends were like a second family and he cherished their friendship. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Gregory was preceded in death by his father, Walter Plautz, and his sister Cindy Plautz.
Greg leaves behind his mother, Elaine; his brothers: Leroy Plautz, Wade Plautz, Barry Plautz and Dean Plautz; his sisters: Dawn Pietschmann, Melody (Tim) Hughes, Deborah Menchaca, Jessica Plautz and Jacqui Plautz.
He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and his closest friends: Sally King, Rick Kling, Ed and Debbie Behnke, Keith and Denise Resop, Jim and Dawn Baetz, Charlie and Bobbie Watry, Keith and Theresa Multhauf, Chuck Roethle and many others.
Family will welcome friends at a Visitation on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 226 S. Main St. Hartford.
A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be placed on our website www.berndt-ledesma.com. The Berndt Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.