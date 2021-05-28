WEST BEND
H. Jeanne Mueller
June 29, 1931 - May 27, 2021
H. Jeanne Mueller (nee Cook), 89, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021, at New Perspective in West Bend.
Jeanne was born on June 29, 1931, in Milwaukee to the late Harvey and Erma (nee Paluzzi) Cook. On September 16, 1950, she was united in marriage to LeRoy Mueller.
Jeanne kept busy throughout her life. She owned several businesses, working the longest at Jeanne’s County Casuals. Her greatest joy, though, was her family. She will be dearly missed by them and all those that knew and loved her.
Those Jeanne leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Lori (Robert) Noegel and Jaye P. (Tom Winters) Mueller; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Eric) Mesa; brothers-in-law, Ronald Knoeck, Donald Brath, Robert and Allen Mueller; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; two sisters, Jacqueline Fantle and Brenda Knoeck; brother, Jack Cook; a half-sister, Dorothy Brath; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Willard Mueller; and a son-in-law, Don Frey.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
The family extends a heartfelt thank-you to New Perspective and Seasons Hospice for their loving care of Jeanne.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jeanne’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.