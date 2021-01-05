JACKSON
Harold ‘Butch’ A. Kersten Jr.
Jan. 10, 1939 - Dec. 31, 2020
Harold “Butch” A. Kersten Jr., 81, of Jackson passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Jackson Crossing.
He was born on January 10, 1939, to the late Harold and Marcella (nee Heger) Kersten Sr. in Olin, Iowa. He graduated valedictorian from Somerset High School. Harold received his bachelor’s in Music from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He first taught music in Sparta before going into the Army. He honorably served in the United States Army until his discharge in 1965. While being stationed in Germany, he met his wife, Christa. On March 25, 1965 he was united in marriage to Christa Jung in Germany. Harold taught music for many years in central Wisconsin. He loved music and sang in many choirs. Harold enjoyed playing tennis, cooking, gardening, and hiking. He also enjoyed, hunting, fishing, and watching the Green Bay Packers. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Harold leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 55 years, Christa Kersten; two sons, Eric (Yulia) Kersten and Alan (Julie) Kersten; two grandsons, Noah Kersten and Adam Kersten; three sisters, Patricia (James) Russell, Mary (David) McWherter, and Linda Hull; a brother, Timothy (Carol) Kersten; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Elliott Hull.
A memorial service in remembrance of Harold will be postponed to a later date this summer. Please follow up to the funeral home’s website.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Harold’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.