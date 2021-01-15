TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN
Harold F. ‘Justy’ Justman
Nov. 9, 1928 - Jan. 12, 2021
Harold F. (“Justy”) Justman, 92, formerly of West Bend, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, of COVID-related complications in the Town of Sheboygan.
Justy was born on November 9, 1928, in the Town of Theresa, the second oldest son of the late Herbert and Lucille (nee Kedinger) Justman. He was united in marriage to Arlene Beistle on September 30, 1950, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in St. Lawrence.
Justy was a staple in the music scene in the Washington County area alongside his band of 65 years, “Justy and the Keybenders.” He began his music career at home entertaining family and friends with his accordion and singing during house parties and developed a stand-alone style that entertained generations for weddings, anniversaries, and fun-filled weekend dances. He received many requests over many years for his recorded music to be played on WTKM radio in Hartford. He was proud of his days as a West Bend Ready-Mix driver and career driving bus for the Kewaskum School District. Children of all ages would recognize him years later everywhere he went. He was the patriarch of his family for the last 55 years, had 13 siblings and was very proud of his German lineage. He loved all his family dearly and cherished visits from his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and close friends.
Those Justy leaves behind are his loving wife of 70 years, Arlene; his two daughters Cheryl Paulson (partner Don Franzen) and Sandi Gatlin (partner Daren Doyle); his four grandchildren, Valerie Wagner, Vicki (Jon Klotz) Wagner, Wanda (Matt) Pelto, and Chad Wagner (Partner Brittany); four great-grandchildren, Paige Wagner, Claire Pelto, Candice Wagner and Nicholas Wagner; two brothers, Herbert (Darlene) Justman, Hiram (Alleen) Justman; two sisters, Laura Justman and Lilly Westerman; sisters in-law Rita Justman, Judy Justman, Barbara Justman and Loretta Justman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Justy was preceded in death by his nine brothers: Herman, Herbert Jr., Harvey, Hillary, Henry, Howard, Hilbert, Harry and Homer.
Justy’s family will greet visitors for viewing service only at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 West Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI. 53095 on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m.
Special note for visitors: Masks required indoors.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.