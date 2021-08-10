WAUCOUSTA
Harold R. ‘Harry’ Schultz
Aug. 10, 1936 - Aug. 6, 2021
Harold R. “Harry” Schultz, 84, of Waucousta passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. He was born on August 10, 1936 in the Town of Osceola, the son of William and Emma (Muench) Schultz. On September 22, 1956, Harold married Arleen “Pickles” Gengler at St. Marys Immaculate Conception Church in Barton. They farmed in the Town of Osceola and he also worked at Regalware, Jackson Roofing, Hutter Construction and Sadoff Iron and Metal. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Parish, Eden, the Empire Threshing Assoc, the Snocougars and the Cougar Club. He enjoyed his poker and sheepshead groups, a Friday night fish fry and in his younger years fishing.
Harold is survived by his daughter Maxine (Mark) Hahn, sons Mike (Sandi) Schultz and Mark (special friend Gayle Drehmel) Schultz, grandchildren Erin (David) Schultz-Wege, Joe (Katie) Schultz and Peter (special friend Paige Miske) Schultz, great-granddaughters Paige and Lexi Schultz, brothers-in-law Francis “Butch” (Barb) Gengler and Ralph (Carla) Gengler, sisters-in-law Carol Averill and Helen Leiknes, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Arleen on September 16, 2018, daughter Mary, grandson Michael, in-laws Frank and Eleanor Gengler, brothers Melvin (Dorothy) Schultz and Frank Schultz, sister Dorothy (Bob) Johnson, sister-in-law Rosie (Norbert) Wickman, brother-in-law Ralph Averill and nephews Roger Strean, Duaine Strean, Robert Johnson and Wesley Searl.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 11th at 1:00 PM at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Rd B, Eden. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 11th from 11:00 AM until the time of Mass at Shepherd of the Hills Church. Memorials are appreciated to Shepherd of the Hills Parish or Agnesian Hospice.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.