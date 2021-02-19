WEST BEND
Harold W. Kissinger
Oct. 14, 1927 - Feb. 17, 2021
Harold W. Kissinger, 93, of West Bend made his final journey on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
He was born on October 14, 1927, to the late Edgar and Hilda (nee Wasmuth) in West Bend. Harold graduated from West Bend High School. He honorably served in the United States Army from 1950-1952. On October 13, 1951, he was united in marriage to Verna Stauske at St. John Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Harold was a local barber on Indiana Ave. for 30 years as well as a maintenance technician at The Samaritan for 14 years until retirement. He was a member of the American Legion and St. John’s Lutheran Church. Harold enjoyed traveling and relaxing with family and friends at their River Bend Resort property. His hobbies included collecting Lionel trains, die cast cars, and trucks. He loved listening to polkas and playing the accordion. Harold was a professional Sunday driver and always made sure his cars were spotless and had a full tank of gas. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Harold leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 69 years, Verna Kissinger; two children, Mark (Lucille) Kissinger and Vivian (Alan) Gabriel; six grandchildren, Sheila (Mark) Foyse, Laura Kissinger, Mark Harold Kissinger, Amy Gabriel, Jennifer (Jason) Brantmeier, and Matthew (Caitlin) Gabriel; four great-grandchildren, Nicole Foyse, Megan Foyse, Bailey Brantmeier, and Becky Brantmeier; a sister-in-law, Carla (Carl) Hillmer; a brother-in-law, Willis (Dorothy) Stauske; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service in remembrance of Harold will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home. The service will be recorded and available to view on the funeral home website by Thursday February 25, 2021.
Burial to follow at Washington County Memorial Park next to his parents.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
