Harriett Opsahl, 87
Harriett Opsahl (nee Atkinson) of Thiensville was born Nov. 2, 1933, in Pardeeville, and peacefully entered eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 5, 2021. She was the loving mother of Marilyn (Roy) Gehrke, Kathleen, Dawn Harding, Wendy (Randy) Roska and Peter; loving grandmother of Christopher (Meredith) Harding and adoring great-grandmother of Logan and Taylor Hargarten and Lincoln Harding. She is also survived by her sister, Lois (Donald) Hoeppner of Pardeeville, sister-in-law Judy Atkinson of Portage, brother-in-law Erhard (Carla) Opsahl and sister-in-law Marta Opsahl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harriett was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; her parents, Gay and Ella (nee Raddatz) Atkinson; her parents-in-law Peter and Caroline (nee Bruchs) Opsahl. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Carl (Melva) Atkinson, Harry Atkinson, Arthur (Larryne) Atkinson and infant brother Ralph Atkinson; brother-in-law Bruce (Violet) Opsahl; sisters-in-law Delores (Allen) Engum, Caroline (Kenneth) Schultz, Lois (Louis “Cooney”) Woltring and Joanne (Robert) Konitzer.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Horizon Hospice nurses, Tammie and Rebecca, for their tender care helping us keep our mother at home during her last months on earth.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 9, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, September 10, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The visitations and funeral will be held at Christ Alone Lutheran Church, 247 S. Main St., Thiensville. The committal will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Alone Lutheran Church are appreciated.
The Schramka-Densow Funeral Home in Thiensville is serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.