Harrison W. Parker, M.D.
Harrison was born on November 10, 1943, to Dwight and Onabelle Parker of Knightstown, Indiana. He graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine after completing his undergraduate degree at his beloved alma mater, Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana. He married his adored wife, Susan (nee Faust), in 1966, and she worked as a nurse while he finished his medical degree. In 1969, they moved to Milwaukee, where Harrison had been offered a one-year rotating internship at Milwaukee County General Hospital. A year later, he joined the U.S. Air Force as a general medical officer stationed in Rantoul, Illinois, and then returned to Milwaukee in 1972, completing the Internal Medicine program and a two-year gastroenterology fellowship program at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He entered private practice and was a founding partner of Milwaukee G.I. Specialists. He was also an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and served two terms as governor of Wisconsin for the American College of Gastroenterology.
Harrison’s love for God and his family underscored his life, and he fought valiantly against lymphoblastic leukemia after diagnosis at age 47, entering remission and practicing medicine until retirement in 2006. He served multiple terms as an elder at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, participated in many medical mission trips to South America, and devotedly served alongside many local mission partners.
Harrison loved to play golf, and he would play at any opportunity. He was known for his huge, welcoming smile, generosity, faithfulness, strong work ethic, and devotion to his wife and family. No matter what trials his body put him through, he never complained and remained steadfast in his faith.
Harrison was preceded in death by his father, Dwight; his mother, Onabelle; sister Elizabeth Hardin; and brother, Ossie. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan; his sister Jennifer Claire; children, Christa (Peter) Middleton, Mary (Juri) Wilke, Lisa Parker, Janice (Bryan) Ellefson, David Parker; and his ten loving grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W. Chapel Hill Road, Mequon, on Wednesday, May 19 at 2 p.m. COVID protocols will be followed, and face coverings are required.
Please log onto https://www.youtube.com/user/crossroadsmequon/featured to watch the livestream service for Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W. Chapel Hill Road, Mequon, WI 53097 or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society—Wisconsin, P.O. Box 772395, Detroit, MI 48277.
