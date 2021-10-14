Harvey A. Ebert, 99
Harvey A. Ebert passed away October 10, 2021, at the age of 99 years. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine; loving father of Sharon (Mike) Barikmo of Cedarburg, Laura (Craig) Honish and the late Lynne Ebert; dear grandpa of Emily (Joe), John, Katie, Jordan and Rachel and great-grandpa of Eli. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10280 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Additional visitation on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, from 1 p.m. until the time of Mass of Christian burial at 2 p.m. Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.