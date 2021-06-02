Harvey Allen Schaefer
December 8, 1934 - May 31, 2021
Harvey A. Schaefer passed away on Monday May 31, 2021, at the age of 86 years. He was born on December 8, 1934, in Milwaukee to Harvey and Bessie Schaefer and graduated from Washington High School Class of 1953. On January 30, 1959, he married Kathleen C. Malone at St. Roberts Church in Shorewood. Harvey’s entire career was at the Milwaukee Journal/Sentinel company working as an advertising executive. He served in the U.S. Army. Harvey loved sailing more than anything and sailed C Scows and MC Scows. He is a past commodore of the Cedar Lake Yacht Club and founder of the F Fleet. He loved his lake time and winters in Florida with family and friends. He was also a member of the Landings Yacht and Golf Club.
Harvey is survived by his children Danny, James (Cristina) and Mary Jo (Steve) Quirk; grandchildren Melissa, Holly and Stephanie Quirk and Jennifer Schaefer; other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E Washington St., Slinger) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at New St Peter Cemetery.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.