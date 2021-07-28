Harvey Ervin Klumb
Dec. 19, 1933 — July 25, 2021
Harvey Ervin Klumb, 87, died peacefully on July 25, 2021, having lived at the same home on the same farm from when he was born on Dec. 19, 1933, until just two days before his passing, July 25, 2021.
Harvey lived his entire life at the family farm on Highway D in the Town of Barton, with the exception of the years when he was drafted to serve in the United States Army. Trained as a mechanic, Harvey was stationed in Germany where he did maintenance on the equipment that was used during the post-war reconstruction. Those years were the only time that Harvey was separated from his older brother Edward who says that the Army training served them well when Harvey returned to the farm.
That training was also useful for Harvey during the 10 years he worked at Gehls. There he was involved in the testing and support of new farm equipment. The company would send prototypes and new models to farmers to try and Harvey was the one sent out to the farms to troubleshoot the new equipment and support farmers as they starting using it. In 1965, Harvey and his brother Edward took over the family farm. Commonly referred to as “the boys,” the brothers had been involved in 4-H as teenagers which led to their passion for breeding high-quality purebred Holsteins. By the time they retired from milking cows, they were known for having one of the best home-bred herds in the country. Even though dairy farming kept them busy, they found time for recreation. In his younger years, Harvey played baseball, first in Kohlsville, then Kewaskum, finishing his playing days with the St. Lucas Lutheran Church team. He enjoyed hunting, especially rabbit hunting with the beagles and the annual deer hunt. Retirement allowed him more time to follow the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers on TV. Harvey will be missed by his brother, Edward; his sisters, Arlene Wulff and Esther Fowler; nieces, Karen, Kathy, April, Nina, Cheryl, and Linda, their spouses, and children.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Audrey; his brothers-in-law, Eldon Wulff, and Tom Fowler; and nephews, Danny Fowler and Scott and Kevin Wulff. Buddy, Harvey’s beloved beagle, waits for him, having preceded him in death by five days.
A funeral service in remembrance of Harvey will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Harvey was a lifetime member of St Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum, so memorials to that church are appreciated.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Harvey’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.