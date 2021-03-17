Hartford
Harvey J. ‘Jim’ Stroud
Oct. 30, 1926 - March 13, 2021
Harvey J. “Jim” Stroud, age 94, of Hartford went home to the Lord on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Jim was born October 30, 1926 in Milwaukee, to Irene (nee Upham) and Harold Stroud. He served our country in the United States Army during World War II. He was united in marriage to Theresa C. Witkowski on June 18, 1959. Jim was a lifelong accountant who ran his own business for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and golfing. Jim also enjoyed bowling, flea markets, and was an avid Packers fan.
Jim is survived by his four children, Brian (Magdalena) Stroud, Kathleen Nett, Cindi (Eric Sell) Stroud and Richard Stroud; seven grandchildren, Evan and Avery, Matthew, Aaron and Sarah, Timothy and Troy; also survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Theresa; parents, siblings, Shirley and Richard Stroud, and parents-in-law, Joseph and Hedwig (nee Datka) Witkowski.
Funeral services for Jim will be held at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St., Hartford) on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. A time of visitation for family and friends will be Monday from 1:00 p.m.-1:45 p.m. Committal at Rienzi Cemetery in Fond du Lac.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim are appreciated to: Clement Zablocki Medical Center, in care of Brian Stroud.
The family would like to thank John with BrightStar Care and Compassionate Care for the great care they provided Jim these past few months. He appreciated your visits and help.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.