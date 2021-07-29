Harvey R. Kurz, Jr., 96
Harvey R. Kurz, Jr. passed peacefully surrounded by his family on July 23rd, 2021. He was 96 years old.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at the Peter Wollner American Legion Post 288, W57 N481 Hilbert Avenue in Cedarburg. Celebration of Life and military honors will begin at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Harvey was born on April 15, 1925 in Milwaukee to Harvey and Harriet Kurz. He was an avid water fowler and if he missed a day of school in fall, it was likely because he was out duck hunting with his father. He was drafted into the US Navy after high school and served his country as a radio man on a Landing Ship. His ship was part of the fleet that was sent to Iwo Jima to land Marines and supplies onto the island. After the war, Dad returned to Milwaukee and began a job at Wisconsin Gas Company. That is where he met his “true love” Loretta. He always described that day as “the best day of my life”. They were married on September 29, 1956. Harvey worked for Wisconsin Gas until he retired. Eventually he returned to work bagging groceries at the Saukville Pick ’N Save. This gave him an opportunity to do what he loved best — talking, socializing and making children smile.
Harvey is survived by his children: Lynne (the late Robert Schneider Jr.) Kurz and Jeff (Dawn) Kurz. He is also survived by his grandchildren Danielle, Spencer and Mitchell. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Hariette and his wife Loretta.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.