Hazel Marie Drews
May 27, 1927 - Jan. 10, 2021
Hazel M. Drews (nee Kreuser) was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on January 10, 2021, at the age of 93.
She was born to Joseph and Frances Kreuser on May 27, 1927. She married her husband, Charles Drews, after the war on November 9, 1946. Together, they had four children: Dennis (Melissa) Drews, Donna (Olaf) Hammerstad, Debra (David) Santopoalo and the late Wayne Drews. She had six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Hazel loved reading, sewing and crossword puzzles. She shared many family stories with her children and loved to laugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; son Wayne; two sisters and two brothers.
A visitation only will be held on Friday, January 15, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. There will be no formal funeral service. Private graveside prayers will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
Phillip Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.