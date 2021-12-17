WEST BEND
Helen (Felten) Thelen
Helen (Felten) Thelen passed away peacefully in her home on the afternoon of Monday, December 13, 2021, at the age of 81. Her four children had the privilege of caring for Helen in her final days after she suffered a stroke on December 4, and they surrounded her with love until the time of her death.
Helen is survived by her loving, devoted husband of nearly 60 years, Anthony (Tony); their four children Sharon (Scott Krahn) Thelen, Dennis (Iva) Thelen, Sandy (Tim) Leitheiser, and Lisa (Tim) Nieskes; her six grandchildren Matt (Katy Covert) Leitheiser, Maggie Leitheiser, Katherine (Michael) Hecimovich, Jacob Leitheiser, Robert Thelen, and Oscar Nieskes; her great-grandson Cameron Hecimovich and another expected in early 2022; her sisters-in-law Judy Felten and Joyce Thelen; and many nieces and nephews - several of which she delighted in developing deeper relationships with over the last several years; as well as other relatives and friends.
Helen was predeceased by her parents John and Elizabeth (Bingen) Felten; her sister Marie (Henry) Fellenz; her brothers Wilmer Felten and Robert Felten; her sisters-in-law Agnes (John) Burns and Adela Baumhardt; and her brothers-in-law Norbert Thelen and Joseph (Mary Lou) Thelen.
Helen was born in October 1940 in New Fane and was raised on a dairy farm where she learned the value of working hard. She married Tony in March of 1962, which is when they moved to West Bend. Early in her working life, Helen was employed at the West Bend Company, and later at Serigraph, Inc. for 25 years, many of which were in their quality control department. After retiring from Serigraph, she worked at Younkers in Fond du Lac where she enjoyed interacting with customers and buying her family gifts with her discount.
Helen showed her love by doing - whether it was by caring for her husband, Tony, during his decline from Alzheimer’s; or for her children and grandchildren by helping them move, clean, attending nearly every event in which they participated, and so much more; or for her faith by cleaning St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Ashford for so many years. Her family and loved ones are grateful to have felt her grace and love throughout their lives. As her youngest grandchild, Oscar (age 9) reflected, “Grandma always did everything for our family.”
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Froedtert Neurological ICU, as well as the caregivers from Preceptor Home Health and Hospice - particularly Marissa, Chris and Katie - for their dedicated and compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Thursday, December 23, at noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend, with no visitation before or after Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or charities of one’s choice are appreciated.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date in 2022.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.