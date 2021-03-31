Helen K. Mueller
Sept. 14, 1922 - Feb. 28, 2021
Helen Kathryn E. Mueller (nee) Weinert found eternal rest with the Lord on Sunday, February 28, at Serenity Villa, where she had resided for the last year and a half. Helen was born on September 14, 1922 in Cedar Creek, to the late William John Edward and Anna Catherine (Spaeth) Weinert. She grew up on the family farm and homestead in Cedar Creek.
She worked at various factories and when the war ended and the men returned, she went into waitressing, which she enjoyed for many years. In 1970, she started volunteering at St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she remained for 33 years accumulating over 10,000 hours. She also volunteered at the Samaritan Home for 22 years. Helen was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Fred A. Schaefer Post. Helen married Sylvester J. Mueller after he came back from three years of active duty overseas in the Army Engineers on May 4, 1946, and they settled in West Bend.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle (Terry) Kiekhaefer; three grandchildren, Grant (Alexandra) of Illinois, Lauren (Kevin) and April (Justin); step-grandchild Travis (Christine) of Watertown; great-grandchildren Kori Nicole, Kinlee and Brooks; and two step-great-grandchildren Madi (Miles) Cohagan and Alexa (Cable) Eiting; and great-great-granddaughter Lila Eiting; dear cousin Lorraine Weinert; and many dear cherished relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Hillard; husband, Sylvester; father- and mother-in-law, Anthony and Clara Mueller; and grandson Brent William and many other cherished friends and relatives.
A memorial Mass will be held at Holy Angels Church, 138 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend, on Tuesday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. Fr. Howard will be presiding. The family will greet relatives and friends from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the church. Private committal will take place at Washington County Memorial Park in May.
Many thanks to Serenity Villa in Slinger, (special caregiver Mason), My Choice Wisconsin and Horizon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to either Holy Angels Catholic Church West Bend, 138 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend, WI 53095, or the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Fred A. Schaefer Post, 1393 PO Box 982, West Bend, WI 53095.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.