Helen Patricia ‘Pat’ Barry, 84
Helen Patricia “Pat” Barry, 84, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Barry; loving mother of Ellen (George) Sokol, Jeanne (John) Kennedy, Mary Pat, Nancy (Tom) Anderson, Kathleen Asher, and Clare (Jay) Treichel. She was the cherished grandmother of Maura (Matt Lewis), Peter, Dylan, and Elizabeth Sokol; Trevor and Brian Kennedy; Marie, Kate, and Henry Anderson; Julie and Thomas Asher; and Caroline and Meredith Treichel.
Pat was born on April 11, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Gregory and Helen Guinane. She is survived by her beloved siblings Nancy (late Joseph) McNally, and Jim (Joann) Guinane. She was preceded in death by her dear brother Joseph (Kathleen) Guinane. She was fond sister-in-law to William (late Patricia), Jim (Cathy) and Patrick (late Diane) Barry, and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family services will be held, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider donation to a charity of your choice.
