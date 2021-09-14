Henrietta Elaine (nee Reiter) Tietyen, 88
Henrietta Elaine (nee Reiter) Tietyen slipped from this earthly world into eternal life on Friday, September 10th at 88 years of age. She was born the 4th of 5 children to Louis and Josephine (nee Mann) Reiter in Fredonia. On her birth day, she received the lifelong nickname of “Bunny” from the doctor that delivered her, because she was born on Easter. She was a hard-worker and helped on the small family farm and went to work at the Canning Factory at a young age. Later she worked at Power Products in Grafton.
A friend introduced her to Fred “Fritz” Tietyen and the two were married on April 27th, 1957. They built their forever home in Grafton the following year where they lived their entire lives. Daughters were born (Christine Annette) in 1960 and (Sandra Jo) 1962. Over the years, Aunt Bunny also had close relationships with nieces, nephews and friends that she welcomed into her home. Because of her big heart, a number of canines and felines were also added to the family which provided much life and laughter.
She loved the house they built and was able to live in for the last 63 years. She did a great job taking care of her family, mowing the lawn, hanging out laundry on Mondays, cooking, cleaning, and canning vegetables. In later years, she enjoyed sitting inside or outside on nice days watching people go by. She was a dedicated caregiver to her mother and husband in his later years.
Henrietta is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Christine & David Lange and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 49 years, Fred Tietyen; a daughter, Sandra; parents Louis & Josephine Reiter; and siblings Mildred Ballbach, Gilbert Reiter, Edward Reiter and Annette Junge.
Funeral services for Henrietta will be held at Mueller Funeral Home W63 N527 Hanover Ave. Cedarburg on Thursday, September 16, 2021 - 1:00 PM.
Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Grafton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 AM - 12:45 PM. Memorials may be made to Little Longears Miniature Donkey Rescue or any animal rescue organization.
