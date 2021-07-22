Henry ‘Hank’ W. Gloede, 92
Henry “Hank” Gloede passed away peacefully to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He suffered from Parkinson's for the last five years of his life.
Henry was born in Plymouth to Edwin Gloede and Esther Arndt Gloede on May 22, 1929. Henry graduated from Plymouth High School. After high school, he served his country in the Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean conflict. He was extremely proud of his military service. Henry married Judy Biever Laubenstein on July 17, 1965, at St. Paul's Community Church in Waubeka. They were married 56 years. Henry loved the last 27 years of his career in the maintenance department at the Port Washington Saukville School District and called many of his co-workers friends.
Henry was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. He was also a competitor and loved sports. He played competitive baseball for years. He was an avid bowler and played in multiple leagues for decades. Henry played in Dartball leagues for over 50 years, and he was inducted into the Wisconsin Dartball Hall of Fame in 2014. He was extremely proud to be an original season ticket holder of the Green Bay Packers. Henry greatly enjoyed traveling and vacations. He traveled Europe with his wife and was proud of having spent time visiting each of the 50 states.
Henry is survived by his wife Judy of Fredonia, and three sons, Randal (Keri) of West Bend, Mark (Kerry) of La Crosse, and David (Irene) of San Francisco, CA. He is further survived by three grandchildren: Molly, Madison, and Angela. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Harvey.
Funeral services celebrating Henry’s life will take place on Friday, July 23rd at 1 PM at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave. in Port Washington. Rev. Scott Kruse will preside over the service.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the service on July 23rd from 11 AM until 1 PM.
Henry will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Paul Cemetery in Waubeka.
