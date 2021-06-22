WEST BEND
Herbert A. Ritger
Oct. 23, 1930 - June 18, 2021
Herbert A. Ritger, 90, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021.
He was born on October 23, 1930, to the late Gerhard and Gertrude (nee Aufdermauer) Ritger in the Town of Addison. Herbert graduated from West Bend High School. He honorably served in the United States Army. On July 24, 1954, he was united in marriage to Shirley Steffan. Herbert worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. In retirement, he drove cars for Russ Darrow. He enjoyed going fishing, stock car racing, and playing sheepshead. Herbert especially enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Herbert leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Shirley Ritger; three children, Mark (Candy) Ritger, Lisa (Gerald) Wiese, and Lynn (Dennis) Bares; six grandchildren, Devane (Cheyanne) Crewse, Quinnlain Wiese, Gerald Wiese, Gabreyela Wiese, Tyler (Chelsea) Bares, and Brooke Bares; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Peter (Beverly) Ritger; two sisters-in-law, Lillian Ritger and Eugenia Bruckert; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his three sisters, Frances (Donald) Rettler, Marcia (Ronald) Jerde, and Mary Ellen (Donald) Schulz; two brothers, Anthony Ritger and LeRoy (Imelda) Ritger; sister-in-law, Jane (Arland) Griepentrog; and brother-in-law, Peter Bruckert.
A private family funeral service in remembrance of Herbert will be held.
