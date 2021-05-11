Hilda O. Klimke, 93
Hilda O. Klimke of Mequon passed away on April 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Ozaukee Hospital, at the age of 93 years.
Hilda was born on October 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Louis Schoessow and the late Alma (nee Gierach) Schoessow. She was a lifelong member at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Freistadt, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. Hilda was united in marriage to Harold Klimke on May 31, 1952, and together their marriage was blessed with five children, Virginia, Joanne, Marilyn, Carol, and Laurel.
She was the loving mom of Joanne (Richard) Behling, Marilyn (James) Radtke, Carol Klimke, and Laurel (Gerald) Wollin; proud grandma of Scott Fletcher, Sarah (Michael) Taraboi, Jason (Tammie) Behling, Matthew Behling, Daniel and Rachel Radtke, Nicholas and Austin Wollin; and dear great-grandma of Michael, Daniel, Abigail, Nicholas, and Thomas Taraboi; Jacob, John, and Luke Behling. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Klimke, and daughter Virginia (Darrell) Fletcher.
A funeral service was held on May 3, 2021, at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Freistadt with the Rev. Chris Conkling presiding. Burial took place at the church cemetery, where Hilda was laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Harold.
Memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Freistadt, are appreciated.
