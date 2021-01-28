Hildegard Winkler
Nov. 8, 1929 - Jan. 24, 2021
Hildegard Winkler (nee Zacharias), age 91, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in West Bend. She was born on November 8, 1929, in Wolhynien, Ukraine, to Adolf and Hulda (nee Fech) Zacharias. In January 1951 she married Emanuel Winkler. Hilde worked for Rock Tenn for years. Her pastimes were cooking, knitting, walking with “Opa.” She loved spending time with her family.
Hilde is survived by her sons, Klaus (Donna) and Elroy; her grandchildren: Melissa (Michael) Noonan and Kristine (John) Gehring; her great-grandsons Colin and Jacob Noonan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters.
A private funeral service for Hildegard will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Final place of rest will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kathy Hospice for all the care they gave to Hilde.
Livestreaming of the service will be at 2:00 p.m. on the Phillip Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.