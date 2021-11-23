Hildegarde ‘Hildy’ L. Beckmann, 102
Hildegarde “Hildy” L. Beckmann passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. She was 102 years old. Hildy was born April 8, 1919, in Milwaukee to parents John and Katherine (Sammer) Gottinger.
Hildy was a talented seamstress and quilter. She was the Parish Secretary at St. Francis Borgia Church and School for 25 years and worked for Dr. Oscar Hurth for many years prior to St. Francis Borgia. Hildy enjoyed working the voting booths, was active with the knitting guild, the Drum and Bugle Corps, and a dedicated Girl Scouts leader. She also enjoyed playing bridge with friends. Hildy loved telling people that she knew Liberace, and also about attending his shows in the Blue Room at the Pfister Hotel, always requesting “Rhapsody in Blue.”
Hildy is survived by her son Steve (Betty) Beckmann, daughter Barbara Beckmann, grandchildren Brad (Michelle) Beckmann, Aaron (Carrie) Beckmann, Kristen Scherf, and Daniel Scherf, great-grandchildren Kevin, Jack, Max, Corbin, Kailey and Hailey. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John, stepbrothers Larry, Steve, Russel and Gus.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.