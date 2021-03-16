Howard Arthur ‘Art’ Vercoe, 86
Art Vercoe joined our heavenly father on Sunday, March 7, 2021, surrounded by his family. Art was born on November 2, 1934, and grew up in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, with his parents, Howard and Edith, and his sister, Elenore.
He met his wife of 64 years, Margaret “Peggy” Reilly, on February 11, 1954. They were married on June 16, 1956. He attended Drexel Institute of Technology and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Prior to marrying Peggy, he joined the Air Force. He served one enlistment and was awarded Airman of the Month during his time.
Art graduated with a bachelor’s in science and engineering degree from Drexel on his sixth wedding anniversary, June 16th, 1962. The family, now including two children Jim and Donna, moved to Royal Oak, MI, while Art finished hydraulics school and started working for Sperry-Vickers as a salesman. Art was transferred to the Vickers office in Paxton, MA, where they welcomed their third child, Debbie, transferred again to Milwaukee, where Diane was born, and transferred again to Rockford, IL, where their last child, John, was born. All this time, Art was being promoted and growing with Vickers.
The family of seven finally moved to their more permanent home in Mequon, where they lived until 1998 after changing jobs and joining Neff Engineering. Art and Peggy loved Door County and bought land populated with cherry and apple orchards and built a home there in which they retired to and lived until moving closer to their family in 2019.
Art was a well-loved man who made significant contributions to all of the communities in which he lived. He was an active Scout leader with the boys, a loyal fan during his children’s athletics, followed his children on band trips, visited his children as they were stationed in various countries while also in the service, and loved his visits to the shores of Ocean City, New Jersey.
He was a significant member of all church communities he was engaged in, from serving on various boards, to cooking for events, and serving during Masses. He was also an active member of the Sister Bay Lions Club.
Art celebrated more than 40 years of sobriety which was a very proud achievement of his. He made many friends through the program that he was close to through the remainder of his life.
What can’t be conveyed easily is the way in which this man loved his family and friends. He was always interested in what everyone else had going on in their lives, checking in on his grandchildren, and always checking in on those that were sick.
He is remembered for his great hugs, how he smiled right through his eyes, and that he had an infectious laugh. He will be missed very much. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons Jim (Sheila) and John (Maggie) and daughters Donna (Tom) Curran, Debbie (Jeff) Rzentkowski, and Diane (Steve) Henn; his 16 grandchildren Mandy, Jessi, Shannon, Stephanie, Ian, Patrick, Conor, Martin, Grace, Riley, Shelby, Darby, Liam, Ella, Murphy, and Cal; as well as his seven great grandchildren, Ari, Gage, Jethro, Samantha, Aidan, Melanie, and Hailey.
There will be a celebration of Art’s life in June on what would be their 65th wedding anniversary. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sister Bay Lion’s Club, P.O. Box 81 Sister Bay, WI 54234.
“So that I may be reasonably happy in this life and supremely happy with You forever in the next. Amen.”
