Howard K. Anderson, 95
Howard K. Anderson of Cedarburg passed away at age 95 on March 15, 2021, and was reunited with this loving wife of 68 years, Barbara H. Anderson. The couple was preceded in death by their son Michael.
Howard was a World War II Army veteran, seeing action in the Pacific Islands (Philippines), earning the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals.
Barbara was a Navy nurse veteran and the two led off the Cedarburg Fourth of July Parade for 19 years.
Howard and Barbara always wore matching jackets as they walked around Cedarburg.
Special thanks to McKinley Place Assisted Living, Horizon Hospice, Sen. Duey Stroebel and Mary and Larry Reske for sharing in Howard’s care during Howard’s final years.