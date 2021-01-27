WEST BEND
Howard Lang
Mavis Lang
Howard and Mavis Lang passed away within months of each other this past year, with Howard passing away on October 3, 2020, and his beloved Mavis on December 7, 2020.
They are survived by their three children (Doug, David and Susan), three grandchildren (Amanda, Cameron and Madison) and three great-grandchildren (Finley, Sage, and Achilles).
Howard and Mavis lived a rich and fulfilling life. Howard was a beloved husband, often referring to his wife as his loving bride throughout his marriage. He spent a 33-year career in service to a country he loved as a member of the Wisconsin Army Air National Guard. In addition, he opened the first scuba dive store in the Midwest and taught over 1,000 students how to dive. He also helped found the West Bend Aqua Club, whose members found several shipwrecks in Lake Michigan and volunteered their services to recovery work for the Sheriff’s Department. After retiring he learned real estate and financial markets and became a real estate agent and financial adviser. Despite never graduating college he was a true renaissance man and a loving parent and mentor to his children.
Mavis was a loving and supporting wife, spending the early years of their marriage raising their three children. She taught them the lessons they would need to succeed in life. As the children grew, Mavis went to work at the local hospital where she helped with lab work. Caregiving came easily to her as she comforted many ailing souls. She had a wide circle of friends who knew her for her prowess at Mahjongg and sheepshead. She was also an avid swimmer, walker, and birder. And, she was a gracious hostess for the many extended family gatherings at their cottage on their beloved Green Lake.
Together they raised a successful family, contributed to their community, and showed all how a loving relationship can succeed. Together, Mavis and Howard opened their home to many a wayward soul without judgment. They will be missed.
A small memorial service is planned for a later date.