Howard R. Erdmann, 86
Howard R. Erdmann of Grafton went to his eternal home on May 31, 2021 at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of the late Darlene (nee Klug) Erdmann and devoted father to David (Florida) and Rachel (Arizona). Howard is survived by his sister Alice (James Wade), sister-in-law Gladys (Ralph “Smiley” Erdmann) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Harvey and Ralph, as well as his sister Doris (Clarence Musfeldt).
Howard was born on June 10, 1934 in Grafton to Emil and Irene (nee Hill) Erdmann. Howard was baptized and confirmed at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton and graduated from Grafton High School in 1952. He enrolled in the United States Army Ready Reserve and served as a sergeant from March 1957 to July 1962 with an honorable discharge. During this time Howard worked at Tecumseh Products in Grafton and retired in 1966 after 44 years of service. Howard was an avid hunter of deer and pheasant and enjoyed hunting Canadian ducks at Horicon Marsh every year. He was a devoted Packer and Brewers fan and cherished spending time with his family and friends. Howard had a special bond with his dogs, especially Misty, B.J., and Stella (a.k.a. Brown Dog).
Howard married the love of his life Darlene (nee Klug) Erdmann on Aug. 20, 1960 and was married for 47 years. Darlene went to be with the Lord on Aug. 7, 2008. In February of 2015 Howard moved to Arizona to live with his daughter Rachel, where he spent the remainder of his life. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by people who loved him. Howard was dearly loved and he is deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Grafton on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from noon to 1:45 p.m. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Grafton.