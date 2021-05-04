Inger Johanne Myrstad Riley, 75
Our beloved Inger Johanne Myrstad Riley of Thiensville passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021. She was 75 years old.
She is preceded in death by her husband and true love, John Leon Riley, and will be sorely missed by all who remain.
Inger Johanne is fondly remembered by her children Ingrid Elisabeth Riley, Kristian Andreas Riley and John Erik Riley and their partners; her loving grandchildren Daniel, Markus, Anya, Matias and Anders; the Myrstad family in Norway; the Rileys and the Keefs in the United States; as well as countless friends and neighbors near and far and many foreign exchange students.
We will have ceremonies to honor and celebrate her life later in the summer. Please view Schmidt & Bartelt website (www.schmidtandbartelt.com) for complete obituary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name would be appreciated to one of the following organizations, each of which symbolizes one of her five grandchildren: Malala Fund, Rainforest Trust, SF-Marin Foodbank, Ocean Conservancy or Save the Children.
