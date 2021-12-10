Ingrid Maria Mueller
June 22, 1927 - Dec. 8, 2021
Ingrid Maria Mueller (nee Deuber), age 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, surrounded by family and friends who loved her.
Ingrid was born on June 22, 1927, in Herford, Germany to the late Fritz and Minna (nee Kortemeyer) Deuber. After her family lost everything in WWII, they immigrated to the United States in 1951, residing in Milwaukee. She married Alfred M. Mueller in 1953 and spent the rest of her life on the family farm in Kewaskum.
Ingrid worked alongside Alfred on the dairy farm, as well as keeping a meticulous household. Dad often said he was the only farmer who had to take his barn clothes off outside. From 1981-1984, she cared for Alfred after his stroke. Ingrid went to work at Cedar Campuses to make sure there was enough money for me, her daughter, to go to college. She had a 20-year career as a cook at Cedar Campuses, retiring in 1994. Her most cherished role was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother - or as we all knew her, “Oma.” She gave her family and friends unconditional love and attention. Her cooking, baking, sewing, mending and crocheting were world class - all done with sharp wit, strong opinions, and a critiquing eye. All who knew her well know what I am talking about! Her hobbies included worrying, worrying, and more worrying.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Minna (nee Kortemeyer) Deuber; husband of 31 years, Alfred Mueller; sister and best friend, Irmtraut “Trautie” Stockhausen; and her brother, George Deuber, whom she loved as her own son.
Ingrid’s extended family includes daughter, Rose Gaskell, who was spoiled by her up until her death; son-in-law, Keith Gaskell, the son she never had. Despite a divorce, they continued to love and care for each other. As Oma often said to me, “You know you aren’t easy to live with”; grandson, Michael Gaskell, the grandchild she rocked and walked for hours, who became the guy who could get her wound up like none other; granddaughter, Heidi Kedroske, who has enjoyed or endured (depending on the day) Oma’s advice and positive criticism on a daily basis. Four generations living next door to each other can be interesting, frustrating, fun and always memorable; Mike’s wife, Cassie and Heidi’s husband, Kyle, who Oma lovingly brought into the family. She had a special bond with Kyle. He checked on her several times a day, regularly picking her up when she’d fall. He was number one on the lifeline list. Oma made sure Kyle always had enough food to eat. Despite her constant critique of the fields and barnyard (she could spot a weed or out-of-place machinery a football field away), Kyle’s loyalty to her was unwavering. Her great-grandchildren, Avery and Chase Gaskell, Molly, Miles, Marshall, and Malcolm Kedroske. They kept her young and feeling needed every day; her sister-in-law, Arlene Deuber; her nieces and nephews (and their spouses), Barbara Adams Stockhausen, Krista Stockhausen, Ursula Waala, Dean Stockhausen, Lisa Dougherty, Mike Deuber, Joan Stapp, and Julie Hanen; grand- and great-grandnieces and nephews, too many to name here; our family and neighbor, Rita Eisenmann, number two on the lifeline list; special friends, Dawn and Tim Zornow. Dawn, my best friend since high school (Oma wasn’t sure Dawn was a good influence!), became her adopted daughter. Dawn’s weekly calls always gave Oma things to think about. Dawn and Tim’s support to Oma and I cannot be repaid.
These wonderful people visited her often, included her in lively conversations (political, religious, current events), and never let her feel left out. Their visits were the fuel for a long, wonderful life.
Special appreciation to Dr. G. Michael Mosley, for his excellent medical management and personal touch with her; Boltonville first responders and Froedtert Hospital West Bend, who gave her the best care on multiple occasions during her long life; and Kathy’s Hospice, who cared for her during her final hours. You are all health care heroes!
- Sincerely, Rose Gaskell, Daughter
Funeral services in remembrance of Ingrid will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315. W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095). The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery on Forest View Road in the Town of Farmington.
