WEST BEND
Ione F. Peske
July 10, 1934 - March 20, 2021
Ione F. Peske (nee Michels) passed away on March 20, 2021 in West Bend. She was born on July 10, 1934, in Milwaukee to Raymond and Margaret (nee Atkins) Michels. Ione married the love of her life, Charles, in 1958. She was a guidance counselor at the New Berlin public schools for many years.
Ione loved gardens. In her younger years, she tended several flower gardens. Ione enjoyed spending time with her friends in “the club,” loved to travel, listen to jazz and Sinatra music, and attend outings with her red hat club. She was a part of St. John Vianney Bible Study for many years. Ione was also an active member of Phi Lamda Theta for some time after graduating from Wisconsin State college with her degree in education and later her master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee. She also enjoyed corresponding with friends and family via mail. She was passionate about helping others, spent many hours volunteering at The Ronald McDonald House and others, also continually donating to her favorite charities.
Ione is survived by her much-loved children, Chris (Beth) Peske, Theresa (Jeff) Bolwerk and Mary (Mike) Nowakowski; adored grandchildren, Sam, Abbey, John, Maya, Cole, Emily, Evan and Eric; precious great-granddaughter, Grace Alice; and son-in-law Lee (Michelle).
Ione was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles; her parents, and beloved daughter Cindy Erzberger.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at St. Frances Cabrini (1025 S. Seventh Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Nathan Reesman presiding. Visitation is at church on Thursday, March 25, from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Mass will be livestreamed at 3:00 p.m. on the Phillip Facebook Page. Entombment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to one of mom’s favorite charities: Ronald McDonald House (rmhc-easternwi.org), Milwaukee Rescue Mission (milmisson.org), Sojourner House (familypeacecenter.org), St. Jude’s Hospital, or the Shriners Hospital.
A special thank-you to the entire staff at New Perspectives West Bend and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Go out and live like Ione’s example -
Pray often for all your family and friends!
Send out hand-written notes and cards to those you love and care about.
Stop at Wendy’s for a Frosty.
Live the best life you can and love like Ione did!
