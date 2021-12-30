HARTFORD
Irene Gertrude Schellinger
Irene Gertrude Schellinger (nee Spaeth), age 93 of Hartford passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at Serenity Villa in Slinger.
Irene was born October 12, 1928 in Jackson to Margaret (nee Melder) and Lawrence Spaeth. She was united in marriage to Frederick E. “Fred” Schellinger on June 12, 1948, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend.
Irene enjoyed crocheting, cooking, fishing, farming and canning. She was a devoted and longtime member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in in Hartford, as well as a longtime volunteer. Irene adored her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren, and loved family gatherings.
Irene is survived by her loving children, Margaret Mary (Terry) Pemble of Mercer, William T. (Judy) Schellinger of Hartford, Linda (Jerome) Mehlum of Hartford, and James (Debra) Schellinger of Jackson; cherished grandchildren, Kevin (special friend, Patrice), Kelly, Kory (Toni), Kenny (Allyson), William, Wendy (Gary), James, Joel, Jonathan, Cassondra (Special friend John), Michael, Marissa (special friend, James), Jennifer, and Daniel; 15 cherished great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; loved siblings, Edward (Patricia), Lawrence (Alice), and Daniel Spaeth; and dear sisters-in-law, Donna Spaeth and Barbara Spaeth. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Fred; her parents; parents-in-law, Henry and Olive (nee Holzman) Schellinger; sisters, Rita Beder, Mildred Theisen, and Ethel Weninger; brothers, Joseph (Betty), David, Charles, and Michael Spaeth; brothers-in-law, Oscar Beder, Louis Theisen and Joseph Weninger, Robert (Bernida), and Thomas (Florence) Schellinger; and sister-in-law Mary Spaeth.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Irene will be held Monday, January 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church (4886 WI-175 Hartford, WI 53027) with The Very Reverend Father Rick Stoffel officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m.- 11:45 a.m.
Interment in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery, Hartford.
The Schellinger Family would like to share their sincere gratitude to the staff at Serenity Villa and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Irene.
The Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.