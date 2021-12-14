Irene Marie Lueck, 98
Irene Marie Lueck (nee Barcy) passed away peacefully on December 5, 2021, at her home in Cedarburg at the age of 98. Irene was born in Chicago, Illinois to John and Florence (nee Cottrell) Barcy on June 18, 1923. She was united in marriage to Fred J. Lueck on June 14, 1947, in Elmhurst, Illinois.
Irene was passionate about her work as a social worker. Irene earned her bachelor’s degree of Liberal Arts and Sciences from the University of Illinois on June 3, 1945. She went on to earn a master’s degree in Speech and Hearing from Marquette University, and Master of Social Work from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Irene started her career in social work at the Ozaukee County Department of Social Services, and later at St. Rose Residence in Milwaukee where she retired from at the age of 72. Irene was a longtime member of Saint Boniface Church in Mequon, where she served as a past vestry member and on the alter guild. Irene loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hosting the holidays, going to plays and traveling. After her retirement, Irene traveled to Norway, China and Australia. For her small stature, Irene was force to be reckoned with and fiercely independent.
Irene is survived by her four children: Colette (Marge) Lueck, Christian (Shirley) Lueck, Dawn (Mark) Smallish and Jeffery Lueck; her cherished grandchildren: Seth Lueck (fiance Kayla), Christopher (Amanda) Lueck, Michelle (James) Miller, Jason (Rachel) Rieck, Kristie Smallish and Scott Smallish. She is also survived by her beloved great-grandchildren: Claudia Miller, Maria Miller, Raina Rieck and Rylin Rieck. She is further survived by other cherished family and friends. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred, and her brother, John Barcy.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 3906 W. Mequon Road. Mequon. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. (MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE CHURCH). Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Grafton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to Saint Boniface Church or donations to NAMI (National Association of Metal Illness). Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.