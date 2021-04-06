Iris M. Knepprath, 87
Mrs. Iris Knepprath of Cedarburg passed away early Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021, at Harrison Home in Cedarburg. She was 87 years old.
Iris was born on October 15, 1933, daughter of Albert and Dela Zimbars Guetzke. She grew up in Thiensville and attended local schools. On October 27, 1951, Iris was united in marriage with Elroy Knepprath at Trinity Lutheran Church, West Mequon. The couple settled in Cedarburg and raised their family of two sons. He preceded her in death in 2020.
Mrs. Knepprath was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, West Mequon. She sold Avon, enjoyed going to local rummage sales and spending time outside, working in her garden.
Those left to cherish her memory include sons Dean (Candie) Knepprath of Englewood, FL, and Keith (Deb) Knepprath of Oconto Falls, and former daughter-in-law Mary Knepprath; grandchildren Nichole, Adam, Daniel and Derek; and great-grandchildren Alex, Iris and Audrey. She is further survived by sisters Gloria (the late “Whitey”) Stein of Michigan, Alice (the late Larry) Benz of Grafton; sister-in-law Carole Guetzke of Thiensville; and brother-in-law Allen (LaVerne) Knepprath of Arizona; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elroy, sister Peggy (the late Elmer) Mueller, and brothers Milton (the late Karlean) and Osburne Guetzke.
Funeral services will be held at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12-1 p.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested in Iris’ name to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Cards for the family may be sent to the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.