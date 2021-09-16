Jack Allington McLean
Feb. 19, 1934 - Sept. 12, 2021
Jack Allington McLean passed away on Sept. 12, 2021, at 87 years of age. Jack was born to Howard and Opal McLean on Feb. 19, 1934, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where he was raised, attended high school and then earned a degree from the University of Nebraska. Prior to graduating college Jack served in the United States Army. He married Barbara “Bobbi” McLean in Grant, Nebraska, on Nov. 9, 1958.
Jack worked as a regional sales representative for Skelly Oil Company. In 1969 he moved to Wisconsin with Bobbi and their two sons, Mike and Scott. In 1970 he built The Richfield Skelly Truckstop and later added Truckers & Travelers Restaurant. Jack spent his free time traveling, trapshooting, fishing and carving. He enjoyed sharing each of these interests with his friends and family, making many wonderful traditions and memories along the way. Jack was also a member of Northbrook Church, where he and Bobbi attended for many years. Jack was known for making people laugh and finding something unforgettably funny to add to many conversations over dinner. Jack was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Jack is survived by his son Mike (Laurie) of Slinger; his grandchildren Drew (Courtney) and Steve; and his great-grandchildren, Maddie, Abbie & Jude. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brothers Tom and Jim; his wife, Barbara “Bobbi”; and his son Scott. Jack’s family would like to thank the staff at The Cottages and Cedar Bay East for their intentional care for Jack over these past few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Fort Wilderness (P.O. Box 715, McNaughton, WI 54543) or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission (830 N. 19th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233). A private 0celebration of Jack’s life will be held at a later date.
