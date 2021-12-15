WEST BEND
‘Jack’ Clarence J. Weier
October 24, 1924 - Nov. 25, 2021
“Jack” Clarence J. Weier, age 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation in West Bend after a two-week stay. He was born in Independence on October 24, 1924, to August and Rose (nee Smeija) Weier. Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Hundt), of 69 years; 4 children, Debra (and husband Bill Bridgers), Linda (Springer, and partner Frank Weglarz), Robert, and Mary Jo; 3 grandchildren, Elena Bridgers, Zane Bridgers and Charlie Springer; 2 great-grandchildren, Viggo and Gaia van Oudheusden (Bridgers).
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, August (1927) and Rose Weier (1983); his sister Phyllis (Kern) (2008) and son-in-law Edward Springer (2005).
Jack grew up in Independence and graduated high school in 1942. In April 1943 he was drafted into the Army and served for 3 years during World War II in the 608th Division. After his time in the Army, he attended the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse in 1946 and graduated in 1950. He met his bride, Mary Ann, in 1952 on a blind date and they were married August 23, 1952, and raised 4 children. He began his teaching career in 1950 in Cedar Grove, where he taught science for 3 years. In 1953 he moved to West Bend, where he taught science at West Bend High School. One of his jobs was coaching boys basketball at WBHS and he was the coach to take the team to their first-ever Little Ten Basketball Championship in 1957-58. In 1966, Jack and his family of 6 moved from West Bend to Tuscaloosa, AL, where he attended the University of Alabama and completed his Masters in Arts in 1967. The family then returned to West Bend where Jack continued his teaching career and became a Guidance Counselor. Jack also served as an advisor and leader for 27 annual New York and Washington, D.C. trips. Many students who attended these trips have lasting memories that Jack was very proud of. He was an avid photographer and took many of the school photos for the various clubs or sports teams at West Bend East. He retired in 1986 from West Bend East High School after serving 33 years!
Jack was not his given name. He earned the nickname “Jack” from his friends growing up because he was known as the “Jack of all trades.” His father died when Jack was only 2 from health complications stemming from his service in World War I. Jack was raised by his mother and sister, so he had to be handy. He always said it was hard growing up without a father, but Jack proved to be a great father. He and Mary Ann bought a piece of land on Big Stone Lake in Three Lakes in 1958. They spent every summer and portions of many winters with the family on this land. Summers included golfing and fishing and winters were devoted to snowmobiling. On a teacher’s salary, money was tight. The family camped on the land at first, and eventually Jack built a small bunkhouse. Then, as any handy man would do, he built his own house; a small cottage with 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and living/dining room! At the age of 82, Jack and Mary Ann built a new updated home which Jack was able to enjoy for 15 years. Jack was a teacher, referee, yearbook advisor, photographer, coach, driver improvement teacher, woodworker, counselor, father, husband and best friend; a true Jack of all trades! Jack was not one to sit around. He was always happy to meet new people and see how he could help.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated for a Jack Weier Scholarship through West Bend Columns. Please make checks payable to West Bend Columns with a memo “Jack Weier Scholarship.” Since Jack was as an avid educator, the scholarship is a fitting tribute.
A special thank-you to The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend for assisting the family.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.