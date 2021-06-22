WEST BEND
Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Fischer
June 8, 1941 - June 18, 2021
Jacqueline “Jackie” Fischer (nee Michalak) of West Bend found peace with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the age of 80 years. She was born June 8, 1941 in Milwaukee to the late Erwin and Harriet (nee Nowak) Michalak. She was united in marriage to James F. Fischer on October 5, 1963 in Milwaukee.
Jackie retired happily from West Bend Mutual Insurance Company.
Together, Jackie and Jim raised 6 children. She loved to fish and camp with her family. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting and needlepoint.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Jim; 6 children: Dorene (John) Stoffel, Jean (Gordon) Borck, Douglas, Deanne (Chris) Borck, Judith (Richard) Takacs and David (Cindy); 13 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jennifer, Jacob, Alexander, Gordy, Zachary, Michelle, Kayla, Nathaniel, Steven, Jonathan, Samantha and Emily; 1 great-grandchild: Evelynn; 2 sisters: Yvonne (Ray) LaBrec and Joanne (Jerry) Urbaniak; 1 brother Mike (Jackie) Michalak; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation on Friday, June 25 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Memorials for the benefit of the family appreciated.
Jackie’s family would like to give a special thank you to Deacon Mike Koebel for his kindness and prayers.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guestbook and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.