HARTFORD
Jacqueline L. Schellinger
Sept. 10, 1943 — Oct. 15, 2021
Jacqueline L. Schellinger (formerly Saegert, nee Pierce) age 78 of Hartford passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Menomonee Falls.
Jackie was born September 10, 1943 in Waterloo, WI to Audrey (nee Wilsey) and Leonard Pierce. She was united in marriage to Marvin A. Schellinger on November 29, 1986. Jackie enjoyed playing Bingo, shopping; and painting ceramics, foam magnets, and stained-glass window decorations. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, especially baking a ton of Christmas cookies every year. Jackie’s family favorite was her special cut out cookies.
Jackie is survived by her four children, Dave (Linda) Saegert, Ray (Sandy) Saegert, Rick (Lynn) Saegert, and Lisa Peters; grandchildren, David (Jennifer), Adam (Amanda) Saegert, and Ammie (Dave) McDaniel, Lynnea (Mike) Drummond and Larysa (Jordan Burac) Saegert, Holli (Andy) Hess and Chad (Lauren) Peters, Colin (Samantha Garbers) Saegert and Autumn (Joe Cetnar) Saegert; great-grandchildren, Cambree, Owen, Kenzlee, Liam, Everett, Lucas, Bentley, Grayson, and Evelyn; and brothers, Mike and Richard Pierce. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Audrey Pierce; parents-in-law, Henry and Caroline Schellinger; first husband, Richard Saegert; husband, Marv Schellinger; brothers, David, Tom, and Mark Pierce; and sisters, Mary Pierce and twin-sister, Jean Felder.
Memorial Services for Jacqueline will be held at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street Hartford, WI 53027) Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 4 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
Private committal in Arlington Park Cemetery, Greenfield.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at (262) 673-9500.
Condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.