James A. Wade, 86
James A. Wade went to his heavenly home on May 4, 2021, passing peacefully of natural causes.
Jim was born on June 13, 1934, in Milwaukee to Tony and Elizabeth Wade, growing up in both West Bend and Grafton, and was the oldest of two boys. He attended Grafton High School, graduating in 1952, where he participated heavily in football, baseball, and basketball.
After high school, Jim spent two years working on the freighters carrying iron ore throughout the Great Lakes region before enlisting in the military on April 25, 1955, and spending the next two years in Korea.
In 1964, Jim was married to his beloved wife, Alice, in Grafton. Soon after, they had three children: Joel, Kelly (Bill McLaughlin of Chicago) and Kristen (Steve Wood of Seattle) while also purchasing their lifelong Grafton home in 1964. Jim was very happy to spend the rest of his life in that same home. Jim was a 30-year Teamster, working for several local trucking lines including Grafton-Milwaukee Transportation, Advance United, and NW Transport before retiring in 1992.
Jim loved his family and was blessed with four grandchildren (Colin and Sean McLaughlin; Savannah and Julia Wood). While the Wade kids were growing up the family traveled camper style to Colorado, the Dakotas, Wyoming, Missouri, Tennessee, Canada, and many trips to the UP to check up on the latest Great Lakes freighters.
Jim loved sports and often coached his son Joel in basketball and baseball. He was a longtime Green Bay Packers season ticket holder. After retirement Jim developed a love for dogs whether it was from his own family or any neighbor that happened to pass by his house while Jim was reading books on his garage lounge chair. The list of his dog buddies is nearly endless but he particularly enjoyed Bailey, Jackson, Bonnie and Clyde, Adobe, Trooper, Toby, Winnie and Sadie, Duncan, Joey, Elmer, Milo and Dixie. Jim is a longtime member of St. Francis Borgia Parish in Cedarburg.
Jim is survived by his brother, Mick (Marilyn); his wife, Alice; his three children; four grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many good friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Tony (1976) and Elizabeth (1973).
The family would like to thank the medical providers at Aurora Grafton Hospital, Cedarburg Health Services, St. Croix Hospice, and Denise for their care over the last six months.
A private Mass of Christian burial for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Francis Borgia Parish in Cedarburg.
For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com. Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory of Grafton is assisting the family with arrangements.