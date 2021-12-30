James A. White, 75
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, James Alan White, age 75, of Cedarburg, took his final journey home to be with his Lord, Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
Jim was born in Milwaukee on October 30, 1946. Jim is the son of Lawrence E. and Lillian E. (Guthwald) White. He graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School and then went on to complete his Master Barber/ Business degree from Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC).
Shortly after graduation he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam from 1969-1970 with the rank of Army Specialist E4. He was a highly decorated Vietnam veteran, receiving two Bronze Stars and other honors. Upon his arrival back to the States he took an entry-level position with ChemCentral in New Berlin.
On April 25, 1975, Jim married the love of his life, Jane Barbara Sangwin, from Pewaukee, at Fox Point Lutheran Church. Shortly thereafter, Jim and his Janie moved to Cedarburg. They became very active with Advent Lutheran Church located in their new beloved Cedarburg. After more than 20 years with ChemCentral, Jim retired as Assistant Plant Manager.
The White family enjoyed many years at Silver Lake, where Jane spent all her summers growing up! Their children and grandchildren would learn to swim, water ski and jet ski on this beautiful piece of God’s paradise on Earth.
Jim was truly committed to his community through the area soccer program. He was one of the founders of Cedarburg youth soccer and was an active coach for many years in Cedarburg and the Milwaukee Kickers! He went back to school and obtained his Wisconsin coaching license from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). He was a semipro bowler and bowled all over the country! He loved all animals but especially his many cats and dogs. The family loved to travel and spent many vacations at Disney and Fort Meyers Beach. Jim and Janie loved to cruise and spent many beautiful vacations cruising the waters of the Caribbean, Alaska and the upper Eastern coast. He loved trains, both real and models.
He was a member of Disabled American Veterans Association (DAV), and Paralyzed Veterans of America.
He is survived by his beloved wife and soul mate, his Janie; his amazing children, Pam (David) Schneiss, Robert (Amy) Beseke and Courtney Wolosz, all of West Bend; his wonderful grandchildren Tyler (friend Belinda) Denow, Summer Schneiss, William and Samantha Beseke and Connor Wolosz; his sister Barbara (Thomas) Mioriety of Brookfield and Jeffery (Lynn) White of Eagle; godsons Stephen Welsch and Donald Fairbanks, other nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family wishes to express love and gratitude to Mike and Donna Howarth, Harvey Holzer, Cal Comparin, Junior Ruf and the entire Miero Family, special neighbors and St. Mary’s Hospital and Hospice for all their prayers and kindness.
Memorials, if you wish, can be sent to Wisconsin Humane Society-Ozaukee Campus or Advent Lutheran Church.
A celebration of Jim’s new life in Heaven will be held late spring or early summer, 2022.
A special thanks also goes out to Dr. Tracy Geiger of Cedarburg for his special support of Jane and Jim.
May God bless all our beautiful friends and neighbors who have helped along the way. Please keep Jim’s fur babies, Colby and Benji, in your prayers; they are truly suffering the loss.
Poole Funeral Home/Crematory, Port Washington, is assisting the family. Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262-284-4431.