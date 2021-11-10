James Alan Klass
Oct. 15, 1958 - Nov. 5, 2021
James Alan Klass, 63, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Aurora Grafton surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born October 15, 1958. He retired as a superintendent from CG Schmidt. He enjoyed bass tournament fishing for many years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters Stefanie Stevens (Nick) Evergreen, CO, and Lindsey Klass (Raul) Henderson, NV; five grandchildren Salinger, Whitman, Quinn, Angelou and Everett; his best four-footed friend Kota; sisters Judith White, and Jean Strom; brothers Jeffrey Klass and Joseph Klass; as well as other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Ausman, and stepfather, Daniel Ausman.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with the Rev. Jeff Radley presiding. Visitation will from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Cremation to follow and a private burial will be held at a later date. Service to follow officiated by Pastor Jeff Radley.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge his neighborhood community for their kindness and support.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.