HARTFORD
James C. ‘Jim’ Trochinski
Dec. 21, 1950 - Feb. 18, 2021
James C. “Jim” Trochinski, age 70, of Hartford passed away at his home on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Jim is survived by his siblings Dave, Mike (Suzanne) and Mary Ann (the late Charlie) Erler. He was the beloved uncle of Becky (Mike), Steven (Becca), Amanda (Kyle), Shawn (Marissa), Luke, Adam, Joey (Carrie) and the late Mikey Jr.; and dear great-uncle of Mikey, Nevaeh, Travis, Dylan, Nicholas, Emma and Aaron. He is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.
Jim was born on December 21, 1950, to the late Joseph and Mary in Berlin. An avid car enthusiast, he loved and enjoyed his custom 1974 Ford F-150, still owned by Jim today and all original. He started in stock car racing and was the car’s owner while having drivers race the car while he was on the pit crew. Other interests included deer hunting in the Berlin area and mostly enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
A visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. Military honors to follow.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500.