BELOIT
James D. Tieglman
Feb. 9, 1946 - Nov. 20, 2021
James D. “Jim” Tieglman, 75, of Beloit passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Willowick Assisted Living.
He was born on February 9, 1946, in Newburg, the son of Anthony “Tony” and Florence (Gerlach) Tieglman. Jim was a graduate of West Bend High School. He married Sandra “Sandy” Habersetzer on August 27, 2005 in Milton.
Jim was formerly employed by and part owner of Banner Welder as the VP sales of Marketing. He later owned JT Systems until his retirement. Jim was a journeyman tool and die maker. He liked to do woodwork, especially making his bird feeders. He enjoyed country line dancing, which is how he met his wife, Sandy. Jim loved to fish and hunt. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Jim loved his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Tieglman; daughters, Lisa (Steve) Tieglman-Koepp, Krysta (Al) Schellinger; stepdaughters, Stephanie (Dalton) Johnson and Heather (Jonas) Moench; grandchildren, Hannah, Madelyn, Zoe, Brett, Makenzie, Matthew, Bennett, Braelyn, Alex, Cullen, Leland, Evie; sister, Nancy (Al) Ortlieb; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his fur babies, Mika and Miley.
Jim was predeceased by his parents and mother and father-in-law, Joanne and Nicholas Habersetzer.
A memorial service for Jim will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, with Pastor Lily Brellenthin officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.