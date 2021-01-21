James F. ‘Jim’ Herian, 93
James F. “Jim” Herian, age 93, of Grafton, was born Sept. 7, 1927, in Ashland, and was born to eternal life at his home, surrounded by his loving family, Jan. 13, 2021.
Jim sailed the Great Lakes on iron ore ships after high school. He served in the US Army during World War II and later met his future wife, Mary Ann, on a blind date set up by a family friend. They married in 1951 and eventually moved to Grafton where they raised their five children.
Jim was proud to serve on the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years. He was a 30-year employee of Wisconsin Electric, spending many years at the power plant in Port Washington, where his connection to the lake and its carriers continued to be a source of joy. He loved to tell stories of growing up in Ashland and his time on the lake. He was blessed to enjoy 34 years of retirement.
Jim was a person of strong faith who prayed the rosary daily.
Jim was predeceased by newborn daughter Mary Ann in 1952 and wife Mary Ann (nee Schall) in 2012; parents Charles and Florence Herian; siblings Lorraine, Mildred, Howard and the Rev. Kenneth J. Herian, S.J.
He is survived by his five loving children: Mark (Karen) Herian, Gail (Michael) Kaske, David (Gina) Herian, Lisa (Andres) Villanueva, Sara (Scott) McCutcheon; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren, as well as sister-in-law Ilse (the late Rodney) Schall.
Private Mass of Christian burial was held Jan 20 at St. Joseph Parish, Grafton. Memorials to St. Camillus Jesuit Community, 10201 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53226 or Red Cloud Indian School, Pine Ridge, South Dakota 57770
Rest in eternal peace Dad, Pa, Popsie, Granda-Boy, with Mom and Baby Sister.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com or for more information, call 262-377-0380.