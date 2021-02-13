KEWASKUM
James ‘Jim’ A. Van Dyk
June 2, 1953 — Feb. 8, 2021
James “Jim” A. Van Dyk, 67, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 8, 2021.
He was born on June 2, 1953 to the late Leonard Van Dyk and Josephine Ritchie (nee Pollak) in Passaic, N.J. He grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Passaic High School in 1971. On August 22, 1992 he was united in marriage to Leanne Kieliszewski at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Jim worked for the United States Postal Service in Clifton, N.J. for 26 years until retirement in 2006. He moved to Wisconsin in 2007. Jim was a member of the West-Bar Sportsman Club and loved to go shooting. He was an avid comic book collector, buying many comics at The Jokers Child in Fairlawn, N.J. which is owned by his close friends, Caren and Len Katz. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Leanne Van Dyk; a sister, Dorothy (Paul) Stucklen; a brother, Richard “Rick” (Ann) Van Dyk; two sisters-in-law, Sue (Tom) Czaplicki and Mary Kieliszewski; two nieces, Dana Sabato and Jeanne (Terry) Fisk; a nephew, Richard “Ricky” (Kelly Van Dyk; other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service in remembrance of Jim will be held.
The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice, Kim, Lawlis Hospice, Laura, and Crystal for all their help and care.
