WEST BEND
James ‘Jim’ Heiligenstein
February 19, 1941 - March 27, 2021
James “Jim” Heiligenstein of West Bend, died March 27, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Jim was born in Belleville, Illinois, on February 19, 1941.
As a young man, Jim earned his Eagle Scout merit badge, of which he was very proud. A graduate of the University of Illinois, he became an avid Badgers fan after moving to West Bend with his wife and daughter in 1979. He was employed by Blunt, Ellis and, Loewi in Milwaukee, and after several years, moved to the Loewi office in West Bend (now Wells Fargo Advisors) as a financial advisor and eventually, branch manager. Jim was very active in several civic organizations, including United Way, Riveredge Nature Center, Bay Area Boy Scouts, Washington County Humane Society and Noon Rotary, where he helped develop Seafood Fest and was the original “Lobster Chef.”
Jim was an avid fisherman, camper, and canoeist and was happiest when he could share his knowledge and experiences with family and friends. He was always eager to try new adventures and, as such, ran his first marathon, rode a portion of the Tour de France bike route, and skied in 14 Birkebeiner cross-country ski events.
Jim is survived by his wife, Barb; children, Dan, Cindy, Janna, and Adam (Denise); six grandchildren; brother, Ron (Judy); and other relatives and friends.
A service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation, United Way of Washington County, or the Washington County Humane Society.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements.
For more information, visit www.myrhum-patten.com or call 262-334-2776.