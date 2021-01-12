James ‘Jim’ Herdt
James "Jim" Herdt, age 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Froedtert of West Bend Hospital. He was born on July 15, 1948, in Merrill to Alex and Phyllis (nee Schultz) Herdt. First and foremost, Jim was a loving and caring husband and father. He retired from We Energies after 45 years of hardworking and very dedicated service. Above all, Jim enjoyed dancing with his wife, second to that Jim had a hobby of coin collecting. Among other things he enjoyed motorcycle hillclimbs, Road America, car shows, home projects and home outdoor landscaping with his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Dawn, of 51 years; daughters, Natasha “Tasha” (Kevin) Wachtl, Kotina “Tina” (John) Pocian; grandchildren, Nicholas Jacobs, Robert Thomas, Shannon Thomas, Brandon Thomas, Codey (fiancŽ Stacy Leipold) Pocian, John “JJ” (fiancŽ Jamie Carrigan) Pocian; great-grandchildren, Noah Uelmann and Eliyas Thomas; his mother, Phyllis Weihert; siblings, Jolene (Jody) Gundrum and Jay Herdt. Jim is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Alex; mother-in-law, Pearl Hash; and father-in-law, Richard Strassburg.
A celebration of life will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Minister Kevin James presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, January 16, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
A heartfelt thank-you to Dr. Jeffrey Smale; Jamie, RN; and the entire staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. We are also thankful for all the prayers from friends and family.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.