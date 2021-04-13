James (Jim) R. Christiaansen
Jim passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 8, 2021, at the age of 86 at Anita’s Gardens, Grafton. Jim was born on January 30, 1935 in Milwaukee to Gertrude (nee Becker) and Robert Christiaansen. Jim was a graduate of Rufus King High School and proudly served in the United States Army. Jim had a long career as a barber with the Milwaukee Athletic Club and The Tosa Barber Shop. Jim’s musical career started while in the Army as a talented guitarist. He spent many evenings entertaining his fellow soldiers and even came in second place in a National Army Talent Show.
After his time in the service, Jim had a long career playing his guitar and banjo with many talented local musicians including Irish O’Leary, Don Fleury’s Polka Band, Concertina Millie, Don Nedobeck’s North Water Street Tavern Band and The New South Rampart Street Paraders. Jim had the pleasure of playing at Summerfest, Wisconsin State Fair, Jazz in the Park, Organ Piper Pizza, local parades and beer gardens. A highlight of Jim’s career was performing with Jerry VanDyke while entertaining on a cruise ship.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and cherished brothers Neil and Robert Christiaansen.
Jim will be greatly missed by his beloved sons Daniel Christiaansen of Glendale, and Jon (Jean) Christiaansen of Cedarburg; grandsons Brent Christiaansen of San Diego, CA; Bryce Christiaansen of Cedarburg; ex-wife, Ann Alore Bjork of Crossville, TN: sister-in-law Janet Christiaansen of Brookfield; special friend Joan Kuhlthau of Brookfield; good friend John Knurr of Milwaukee; cousins Donald “Pat” (Betty) Christel of Brussels; Bruce (Joye) Christel of Mesa, AZ; Ronald Becker of Sheboygan; Richard (Karen) Zimmermann of Racine; Joelle (Thomas) Myers of New Holstein; extended family, friends and musicians.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the caring staff of Anita’s Gardens, Grafton, and Heartland Hospice Care for taking such compassionate care of Jim.
Due to COVID a private family burial will take place at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery in Mequon. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Jim’s life.
Please check www.muellerfuneralhome.com for updated services information, and to send online condolences to the Christiaansen family. Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family.